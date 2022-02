The Department of Water Resources did its second snow survey of the season and while the news isn’t terrible, it isn’t great either. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today conducted the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station. Following a dry January, the manual survey recorded 48.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 19 inches, which is 109 percent of average for this location for this date. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast. Statewide, the snowpack is 92 percent of average for this date.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO