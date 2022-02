Delran’s Drew Roskos was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Burlington County Open for his sudden victory decision over Rancocas Valley’s Austin Craft. So it was only appropriate that when Craft returned the favor with a 2-1 overtime win against Roskos in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics District 26 Championships he earned his own Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO