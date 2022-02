Casual and competitive gamers can hang out at Midlane Esports and play the latest titles on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 or high-end gaming PCs. Pay by the hour or opt for a deluxe package that includes two hours of game time plus a specialty cocktail or unlimited soda and an appetizer. The spot regularly hosts birthday parties plus a wide variety of events including cosplay meetups and weekly fighting game brawls. There’s also a library of tabletop games if you prefer analogue fun.

