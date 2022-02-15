ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears 2021 rookie season review: WR Dazz Newsome

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIwmX_0eFWy83x00

The Chicago Bears drafted seven players in the 2021 NFL draft, where a number of them made significant contributions on offense, defense or special teams during their rookie season.

Continuing with their offensive-heavy approach in the draft, the Bears selected wide receiver Dazz Newsome in the sixth round out of North Carolina. Newsome was billed as a speedy receiver who could be a huge asset on special teams. Unfortunately, he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Here’s a brief overview of his rookie season and how he might contribute moving forward.

2021 stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvB3z_0eFWy83x00
AP Photo/David Banks
  • 2 receptions, 23 yards, 0 touchdowns
  • 6 punt returns, 75 yards, 12.5 yards per return

2021 season review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFLif_0eFWy83x00
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Newsome had a lot of intrigue and hype amongst Bears fans across the world after being drafted, but his pro career got off to a rocky start as he suffered a broken collarbone during a practice in June. He missed a substantial amount of time, including a chunk of training camp before returning in early August. He was able to play in the preseason, but he didn’t stand out and was released during fine cuts, winding up on the practice squad. That’s where Newsome spent the majority of the season until mid December.

Due to COVID-19 issues and injuries, Newsome was called up to the active roster ahead of the Bears’ Monday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The 22-year old only had one target in that game, but made an impact in his next two, both on offense and in the return game. It wasn’t much of a sample size, but Newsome at least saw the field and got his feet wet during his rookie year.

Best game: at Seahawks (Week 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEX8D_0eFWy83x00
AP Photo/ John Froschauer

After seeing action in his first NFL game, Newsome was able to make some key contributions in his second. Facing the Seattle Seahawks, Newsome was the team’s primary punt returner. His first return was called back due to penalty, but his second put the Bears in prime scoring position.

Newsome sped past defenders for 28 yards to put the Bears offense inside the Seahawks redzone. A few plays later, they capitalized with a touchdown from David Montgomery. The rookie also had his first NFL catch, a screen pass that went for 10 yards from Nick Foles on a long third down.

It wasn’t much, but Newsome’s plays were key to the Bears clawing back and stealing a victory on the road.

2022 season outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb2N3_0eFWy83x00
USA Today Sports

The good news for Newsome is that he enters the 2022 season as one of just three wide receivers under contract. The bad news is he’ll likely have a lot more competition when training camp begins later this summer.

Last year’s receiving corps was underwhelming to say the least for the Bears and Newsome still couldn’t break through until the final few weeks. He has breakaway speed, but can he manifest that talent into production on offense? He’ll likely need to battle for a spot on the offense. Special teams might be a different story, though.

Newsome’s future as a punt returner in Chicago hinges on what the Bears will do with Jakeem Grant. The Pro Bowl returner was acquired via trade last season and provided a spark, both on special teams and on offense. Grant, however, and it remains to be seen if new general manager Ryan Poles wants to prioritize him. Should the Bears choose to not bring him back, Newsome would have the inside track at the punt returner role. He showed enough flashes to warrant that consideration.

Whatever happens, Newsome will face competition come this summer. We’ll have to wait and see how he responds and if he can take a needed step in his development.

2021 season reviews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiTJW_0eFWy83x00

We’re unveiling our rookie season reviews over the next week. Here’s a look at the rundown from the 2021 rookie class:

  • CB Thomas Graham Jr.
  • DT Khyiris Tonga

