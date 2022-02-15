ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Man arrested for human smuggling in Pasco County

By Robert Pandolfino
 4 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol uncovered a possible smuggling operation Thursday after pulling over a Mazda 3 in Pasco County.

The FHP said troopers stopped the vehicle on I-75 because of its illegal tints, but when the driver — Ernesto Hernandez-Perez, 20, of Phoenix, Arizona was pulled over, he only gave troopers a Mexican ID card, not a driver’s license.

Hernandez-Perez told deputies that he is in the United States illegally and crossed the border in Nogales, Arizona.

His passenger Jose Mendez Ruiz told deputies he was also in the United States illegally after crossing the border in Texas and was coming to Florida to visit family.

According to FHP, Hernandez-Perez was operating the vehicle on behalf of the car’s owner.

While Hernandez-Perez was detained, for not having a driver’s license, they discovered that he had large sums of U.S. cash and discovered dirt on the floor of the vehicle indicating passengers had recently been in the car.

Hernandez-Perez was booked into the Pasco County Jail on one count of smuggling and one count for having no valid driver’s license.

Comments / 9

GOOBER SMOOCHER
4d ago

Hallelujah it's about time a traffic stop went in favor of the troopers.Otherwise the we all know..they would have been set free !!

Reply
5
Philomnea
4d ago

So they thought there were passengers in the car based on the dirt???? I sure hope I don’t get pulled over.

Reply(1)
3
