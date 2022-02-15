Anna Sui goes back to the 60s for Fall 2022 lookbook

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO