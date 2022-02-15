ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No one from The Trump Organization's C-Suite has 'flipped,' sources tell Insider

By Laura Italiano
No one from the Trump Tower C-suite is currently cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of dodging prison time, sources told Insider.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

  • No Trump Organization execs have 'flipped' against him, three sources told Insider.
  • Donald Trump's indicted CFO, Allan Weisselberg, has not cut a deal to cooperate against his boss.
  • Weisselberg is extremely loyal to Trump, and realistically faces little real prison time.

Not a single Trump Organization executive has "flipped" against Donald Trump, three sources tell Insider.

No one from the Trump Tower C-suite is currently cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of dodging prison time, say the sources, who have asked to remain anonymous.

This, despite mounting evidence of alleged banking, tax and insurance fraud from two lengthy, ongoing probes out of New York.

Investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General's Office have been looking into The Trump Organization for nearly three years, ever since former Trump attorney Michael Cohen — then on his way to prison — presented Congress with a stack of questionable company financial statements in March, 2019.

In those three years, the DA and AG have collected some 5 million pages of documents, including 8 years of Trump's tax returns; yet just a single executive, former chief financial officer Alan Weisselberg, has been charged , to date, in either New York probe.

The Trump Organization, which runs nearly two dozen hotels and golf courses, was also charged, as a corporate entity, in the same indictment.

Weisselberg's arrest in July had, at the time, spurred speculation — and high hopes among Trump foes — that the DA was poised to "flip" the company's top numbers man against his boss.

After all, the 74-year-0ld Weisselberg faces a possible maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted of second degree larceny, for allegedly pocketing federal tax refunds after underreporting his income.

But the elder Weisselberg has worked for the Trump family since 1973, and is reportedly extremely loyal to Donald Trump.

Despite the high maximum sentence, Weisselberg would realistically only serve minimal, if any, prison time on any plea deal, said one person connected to the probe.

"What is Allen Weisselberg going to get for this?" said the source. "It's a routine income tax case. Most times, you pay it back and maybe get probation."

That's not to say more charges aren't on the way, as Weisselberg's own lawyer predicted in September.

New York AG Letitia James, too, has signalled in recent court papers that Weisselberg is an ongoing subject of her investigation.

In January, Business Insider reported that the AG found Weisselberg — who has given three days of depositions in response to James' subpoenas — was less than forthcoming in explaining how Trump's golf club in Scotland had been valued at $435 million.

Other Trump Organization executives are being looked at, including security chief Matthew Calamari, Jr. and his father, Matthew Calamari, Sr. , Trump's chief operating officer.

"You're going to have testimony by a multitude of people," in Trump's inner circle, Cohen predicted to Insider.

"None of these people want to go through prison time, and go through what I went through," said Cohen, who has said publicly that he is continuing to help investigators.

"It's happening slowly, but the walls are closing in."

Attorneys for Weisselberg did not respond to requests for comment; spokespersons with the Attorney General and Manhattan DA declined to comment.

