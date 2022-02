ViacomCBS wants to be known as Paramount Global now, unveiling its name change and all-in commitment to streaming during an investor day Tuesday afternoon. Fan-favorite content franchises and further reboots and revivals of nostalgic fare are part of its game plan to go big in streaming, which Wall Street analysts started reviewing on Wednesday. Key topics of their commentaries and reports were an increased streaming subscriber outlook and higher spending plans by management, led by CEO Bob Bakish, and what it all means for investors. Those reacted to the company’s presentation, which took place after Tuesday’s stock market close, by selling...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO