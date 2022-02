ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Currently across the United States, we have a general west to east flow as our ridge over the Western US has begun to retrograde toward the Pacific. There is little to no interaction between the lobe of the Polar Vortex and the Eastern US as a weak ridge has stuck its nose in between, and this has kept the bulk of the cold to our north. The ridge over the east and ridge retrograding towards the Pacific will be key players in the overall pattern locally over the next two weeks.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO