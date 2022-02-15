Church Basement Ladies

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will...
OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, in a step U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry said...
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters battling for a third day a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy recovered on Sunday the body of a passenger listed as missing, Greek authorities said. It is the first reported fatality after rescuers managed to take at least 281...
(CNN) — A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Officers arrived...
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
For the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by a score of 2-1 early Sunday, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The...
The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
