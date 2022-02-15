ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

P.J. O'Rourke, renowned political satirist and journalist, dies age 74

By Tyler Clifford
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuCpp_0eFWwrtx00

(Fixes typographical error in paragraph 8)

(Reuters) - P.J. O’Rourke, the American journalist, political satirist and best-selling author who rose to fame as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct humor magazine National Lampoon, has died at the age of 74.

Grove Atlantic, a New York-based publisher of his books, confirmed that he passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with lung cancer.

“P.J. was one of the major voices of his generation. He was also a close friend and partner for more than 40 years,” said Grove Atlantic CEO and publisher Morgan Entrekin, adding that O’Rourke played a key role in helping the company stay independent.

“His insightful reporting, verbal acuity and gift at writing laugh-out-loud prose were unparalleled.”

Patrick Jake O’Rourke authored more than 20 books whose topics included politics, economics and cars. Two of them topped the New York Times Bestsellers list: “Parliament of Whores,” in which he used humor to explain the innerworkings of Washington, D.C., and “Give War a Chance,” a book about international conflict and crisis.

His work also appeared in publications like Rolling Stone, The Atlantic Monthly, Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast, among others.

After growing up in Toledo, Ohio and graduating from Miami University in Ohio, O’Rourke left the Midwest for the East Coast to attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He launched his writing career at small newspapers in Baltimore and New York.

O’Rourke joined National Lampoon in the early 1970s and later assumed the roles of managing editor and editor in chief. Later in his career he was the H.L. Mencken Research Fellow at Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, and a panelist on the NPR’s weekly current events quiz show, “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me.”

He is survived by his wife, Tina O’Rourke, and three children, according to his publisher.

(This story refiles to fix typographical error in paragraph 8)

Comments / 7

William Keith
4d ago

He will be missed. PJ was a great humorist and good writer📖

Reply
8
Related
Reason.com

P.J. O'Rourke, R.I.P.

No one did more to mainstream libertarian ideas about peace, love, and understanding over the past half-century than P.J. O'Rourke, who has died at the age of 74. And like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Sid Vicious, P.J. did it his way: by taking a blowtorch to the sacred cows of both the left and right.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘CBS Mornings’ Co-Anchor Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS News

Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, after speculation about her future with the pending expiration of her contract. She’ll continue to co-host CBS Mornings, and told listeners on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.” There had been some speculation about her future, but CNN reported last week that she had decided to stay at the network. On her show, she also addressed some of the speculation about her future, including that she wanted to be in California and that she has been...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Newspapers#The Rolling Stones#American#National Lampoon#Grove Atlantic#The New York Times#Rolling Stone#The Atlantic Monthly#Vanity Fair#Miami University#Johns Hopkins University#Cato Institute#Npr
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

MSNBC's Chris Hayes very carefully suggests Fox News inform viewers when anti-vax guests die of COVID

"After months of trying to convince anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and anti-social distancers that lifesaving measures are both for their own good and for that of others," many people are frustrated and some may even give in to gloating when a prominent anti-vaxxer dies of COVID-19, Fr. James Martin writes in a New York Times essay. But "crowing over someone's suffering or demise" is "cruel," and "no matter how much I disagree with anti-vaxxers, I know that schadenfreude over their deaths is a dead end."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Sarah Palin is 'dating New York Rangers legend Ron Duguay' who she was seen out with at Upper East Side restaurant Elio's two days after testing positive for COVID

Former vice presidential hopeful and Alaska governor Sarah Palin is said to be seeing former New York Rangers hockey player Ron Duguay. Palin, 57, and Duguay, 64, have been involved since late last year, sources told Page Six. However, PEOPLE magazine says the two are 'just friends' who 'met through hockey,' according to a source.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Sarah Palin loses defamation lawsuit against New York Times

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Tuesday ruled against Sarah Palin in her libel lawsuit accusing the New York Times (NYT.N) of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, after the presiding judge already had said he would dismiss the case regardless of the verdict.
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

A Surprise Name Came Up At The Sarah Palin V. New York Times Trial: Kathy Griffin

The nine jury members who will decide Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times were treated to a voyeuristic, behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the newspaper’s editorial department on Friday. In a federal courtroom in downtown Manhattan, Times writer Elizabeth Williamson testified in exhaustive...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

321K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy