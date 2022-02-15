ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau’s Relationship Timeline

Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing the door on romance? Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have had fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020. After Moakler’s ex-husband Travis Barker‘s romance with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines, the former Playboy model opened up about her own love life. “I’m...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Taylor Swift Is Engaged to Joe Alwyn After 5 Years of Dating—Inside Their ‘Love Story’

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
Bossip

Nope, Not NeNe! Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom & Other Celebs Join The Cast Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The confirmed Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast consists of former Real Housewife of Atlanta/ NeNe's former bestie Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, ‘NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
HollywoodLife

Why Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, ‘Can’t Wait’ For Him To Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker is reportedly more than excited for Kourtney Kardashian to join the Barker clan! Find out what behind-the-scenes info our EXCLUSIVE insider has here. Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, is more than ready for her dad to marry Kourtney Kardashian! The 16-year-old, who’s been estranged from her mother, Shanna Moakler, for some time, is more than happy to bring on 41-year-old Kourtney into the family full time. “Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can’t wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.
RELATIONSHIPS
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish home where she will co-parent her kids with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb announced the sad news that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have parted ways after eight years together on Monday morning. The Today star revealed that after "really meaningful conversations", the former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple". Hoda and Joel share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Celebrity Big Brother#Skull#Playboy
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
heatworld

Kourtney Kardashian's double pregnancy plan

She was the first Kardashian sister to have children, even going so far as to give birth on TV (anyone else remember the moment she literally pulled Penelope, now nine, out of her vajayjay while her family – and the world – watched? Dexterous stuff). So, it’s no...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy