We always expected Spider-Man: No Way Home to be a massive success at the box office, but nobody could have foreseen what a huge hit it would turn out to be. The final movie in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy broke all pandemic records, becoming the first film to surpass $1 billion at the box office during the health crisis. Moreover, the Sony-Marvel production topped $1.77 billion worldwide, according to the latest figures. That’s despite delayed releases in some markets. And it doesn’t include China, which would have been a massive market for the film. As successful as it has been, plenty of Spider-Man fans are waiting for No Way Home to hit streaming services to see the movie for the first time.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO