Wizards of the Coast has released a new cinematic trailer for the launch of Magic: The Gathering's latest and greatest expansion set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. While the new expansion yet is still yet to be physically released, today marks its first availability within the popular free-to-play video game, Magic: The Gathering Arena -- or simply MTG Arena. The cinematic trailer focuses on how Kamigawa uses technology to embrace its traditions, which looks to be a big theme of the set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO