United Airlines resumes flights from Melbourne to San Francisco

KANSAS CITY (CBSLA) — An American Airlines plane flying out of LAX bound for Washington D.C., was forced to land in Kansas City, Missouri because of an unruly passenger. Flight 1775 landed at Kansas City International Airport at 2:28 p.m. Law enforcement entered the plane and arrested the unruly passenger. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement on the incident: “American Airlines Flight 1775, an Airbus A321, landed safely at Kansas City International Airport around 2:05 p.m. local time today after the crew reported a passenger disturbance on board. The flight departed Los Angeles International Airport and was headed to Ronald Regan Washington National Airport when it diverted. Please contact local law enforcement and the airline for more details.” Federal authorities handled the arrest and following investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Kansas City issued a statement following the incident. “The flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger entering with the flight crew,” Special Agent Charles Dayoub said in a statement. “The individual has been taken into custody. As this is an ongoing matter, the FBI is unable to comment further.” This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO