San Francisco, CA

United Airlines resumes flights from Melbourne to San Francisco

By David Flynn
executivetraveller.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines is gearing up for a return for direct flights between Melbourne and the USA, with San Francisco first to appear on the departures board. The Star Alliance member’s restart schedule has the first Melbourne-San Francisco service taking off on Tuesday May 10, with an initial three flights per week...

www.executivetraveller.com

CBS LA

Unruly Passenger On American Airlines Flight From LAX Diverts To Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (CBSLA) — An American Airlines plane flying out of LAX bound for Washington D.C., was forced to land in Kansas City, Missouri because of an unruly passenger. Flight 1775 landed at Kansas City International Airport at 2:28 p.m. Law enforcement entered the plane and arrested the unruly passenger. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement on the incident: “American Airlines Flight 1775, an Airbus A321, landed safely at Kansas City International Airport around 2:05 p.m. local time today after the crew reported a passenger disturbance on board. The flight departed Los Angeles International Airport and was headed to Ronald Regan Washington National Airport when it diverted. Please contact local law enforcement and the airline for more details.” Federal authorities handled the arrest and following investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Kansas City issued a statement following the incident. “The flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger entering with the flight crew,” Special Agent Charles Dayoub said in a statement. “The individual has been taken into custody. As this is an ongoing matter, the FBI is unable to comment further.” This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Alcohol Sales To Resume On Southwest Airlines Flights

Southwest Airlines says it may start selling alcohol again on most of its flights by next month. The Dallas-based carrier suspended alcohol sales nearly two-years ago at the start of the pandemic, and extended the suspension last spring because of a growing number of disruptive passengers. The airline's 16,000 member flight attendants' union described the resumption of alcohol sales as "unsafe and irresponsible." The airline's COO announced last week that alcohol sales will return late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter.
DALLAS, TX
simpleflying.com

Malaysia Airlines Bans Self Heating Meals From Flights

Malaysia Airlines has banned self-heating meals and ready-to-eat meals onboard all flights. With immediate effect, the ban has been implemented as self-heating meal packs contain dangerous chemicals that represent a safety risk. A ban on self-heating meals. Malaysia Airlines has announced a ban on all self-heating meals, which it says...
LIFESTYLE
KVUE

American Airlines adds 2 new flights from Austin airport this summer

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers flying out of Austin this summer will have two new destinations available thanks to American Airlines. The North Texas airline announced it is launching new seasonal service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Santa Ana, California, and Bozeman, Montana. American Airlines will also relaunch seasonal service from Austin to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Southwest Airlines to resume nonstop flights to Denver from Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Soon, Lubbockites will be just an hour and 25 minutes away from the mountains. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will resume offering nonstop flights from Lubbock to Denver beginning June 5. Southwest will also resume nonstop flights to Denver from Amarillo...
LUBBOCK, TX
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
Bay News 9

Spirit Airlines to offer non-stop flights from Rochester to Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is now another option for non-stop flights from the Finger Lakes region to Florida. Monroe County officials announced Spirit Airlines is coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. The airline will offer daily flights to Orlando, beginning in June. At the same time,...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX59

Spirit Airlines set to resume nonstop flights from Indy to Myrtle Beach

INDIANAPOLIS – A trip to the beach sounds pretty good when you’re dealing with Indiana’s winter weather! It’s time to think warm thoughts—Spirit Airlines will resume nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 25. The airline said the flights will run four times weekly. The flights give pandemic-weary travelers something to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
simpleflying.com

All Singapore Airlines Flights Will Use SAF From Q3

From the third quarter of 2022, all Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will use a blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) provided by ExxonMobil. Using the SAF over the one-year pilot is expected to reduce about 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, said the airline in a statement. SAF by ExxonMobil.
INDUSTRY

