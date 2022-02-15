Thunderbolts win districts!

Sophomore wrestler advances to state finals with masterful showing in 106-pound bracket.On Saturday, Gervais sophomore Frankie Giron made the two-plus hour trip to the coast to wrestle all of a few minutes at the 2022 2A/1A Special District 1 championship. Representing the Cougars at hosting Neah-Kah-Nie High School in Rockaway Beach, Giron needed just 30 seconds to stake his claim as the 106-pound champion, beating Vernonia freshman Isaiah Johnson in the finals to earn the district's top-seed coming out of the state qualifying event. Giron improved his record to 21-2 this season with three victories on the day. The Gervais...

GERVAIS, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO