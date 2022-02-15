Derby County administrators to sit down with Wycombe Wanderers' owner to address the Chairboys' claim against the Rams - with preferred bidder to be finally announced next week

Derby County's administrators are set to sit down with Wycombe Wanderers' owner Rob Couhig as they attempt to finally clear all of the obstacles to appointing a prospective buyer of the club next week.

The Rams received a huge boost on Friday, when former owner Mel Morris and Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson struck a deal to resolve Boro's legal claim against the club.

That was seen as the major barrier to Derby coming out of administration. Now Quantuma the club's administrator, is seeking to address Wycombe's concerns, too, with three potential buyers interested in taking over Derby County.

Derby County's administrators are hopeful of appointing a preferred bidder next week

Wycombe and Quantuma are expected to meet within the next 24 hours with the administrators hopeful of settling on the prospective purchaser of the Rams within seven to 10 days.

Any buyer would then have a period of exclusivity to speak to creditors, but the process of bringing the club out of administration could take 12 weeks.

Couhig flew into the UK to watch his club draw 1-1 at Lincoln City on Saturday. The American businessman and lawyer typically spends around one week each month in the country managing Wycombe's affairs and this was a prearranged visit.

The chairman previously said he had not heard from the administrators since November, but he was contacted by Quantuma over the weekend and the meeting has now been confirmed.

Wycombe Wanderers' owner Rob Couhig believes his club has a legitimate claim against Derby

Quantuma say they don't think the Wycombe claim 'will be an impediment' to Derby's march towards survival, however the club is convinced they have been wronged and are determined to obtain satisfaction.

Couhig has said Derby was guilty of 'systematically cheating' by breaching Financial Fair Play rules and Wycombe's claim is that a delay in applying a points deduction to the Rams led to the Chairboys being relegated from the Championship to League One.

Their starting point is that at the very least this cost the club the difference between what it would have received from the central allocation of funds in the Championship, compared to League One, which equates to around £7M.

Wycombe were relegated from the Championship to League One, where they sit fifth in table

Derby fans have mounted a campaign to raise awareness of their plight and secure survival

Reports that a settlement could be as little £100,000 or less, are viewed with scepticism by the Buckinghamshire club.

The strength of feeling at Wycombe is acknowledged by the administrators, although they are remaining optimistic that a solution can be found.

'I don't think (Wycombe's claim) will be an impediment. In fact, we don't consider that as something the purchasers need to look at. We think there is a way through,' administrator Andrew Hosking told BBC Derby.

'The Wycombe chairman believes passionately in their position and we will endeavour to try and reach out to them to see if an accommodation can be reached.'

The prospective buyers of Derby County are believed to include, the American Binnie brothers, ex-chairman Andy Appleby and former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.