Watch: The Bridgerton Season Two Trailer Is Finally Out

By clane
country1037fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to admit, I felt a little ashamed of myself. Remember back when we were all talking about and watching ‘Bridgerton’. Well I was right there with you. There were a few scenes that...

country1037fm.com

SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
Salon

On "Bridgerton," Lady Whistledown intends to take aim and not miss this season – watch

While love is in the air this Valentine's Day, Netflix felt this was the best time to give another taste of the upcoming season of its Regency rom-com series "Bridgerton." The esteemed Bridgerton family returns for another London season of high-class antics and steamy soirées all in the name of marrying off daughters to eligible men. And through it all, the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown is there to serve and spill the scalding tea.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
country1037fm.com

The Trailer For The New Elvis Movie Is Electric

I’m NOT one of these people that can be described as an “Elvis Fan” in any way, shape, or form. In fact, although I completely respect his contributions to music, to me Elvis has always been a punch line as Debbie’s family has some legendary poor behavior choices surrounding him. Her aunt to this day talks about the trouble she got in for skipping school to stand on the side of the interstate as his bus came by on I-35 on his way to Ft. Hood for his induction into the Army. And then there’s the tale of two other relatives of hers literally having a fist fight in Vegas over a scarf Elvis threw into the crowd during one of his shows. So, when the trailer for “Elvis” popped up on my YouTube feed yesterday afternoon, I was fully prepared for a laugh. Uh, that’s not what happened.
country1037fm.com

How Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Pranked Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds was one of the many stars who came out to support Hugh Jackman for the opening night of “The Music Man.” But of course, in typical Ryan fashion, he decided to prank the actor. He did so by posting various photos of himself throughout Hugh’s dressing...
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
