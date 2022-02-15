Watch: The Bridgerton Season Two Trailer Is Finally Out

I’m NOT one of these people that can be described as an “Elvis Fan” in any way, shape, or form. In fact, although I completely respect his contributions to music, to me Elvis has always been a punch line as Debbie’s family has some legendary poor behavior choices surrounding him. Her aunt to this day talks about the trouble she got in for skipping school to stand on the side of the interstate as his bus came by on I-35 on his way to Ft. Hood for his induction into the Army. And then there’s the tale of two other relatives of hers literally having a fist fight in Vegas over a scarf Elvis threw into the crowd during one of his shows. So, when the trailer for “Elvis” popped up on my YouTube feed yesterday afternoon, I was fully prepared for a laugh. Uh, that’s not what happened.

