Stamford, TX

‘I couldn’t get my brother out’: Stamford family mourns loss of loved one after deadly house fire

By Tyler Henderson
 4 days ago

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Stamford family is seeking community help after losing a loved one in a large house fire last Friday night.

“I tell the world, man, ‘If you have someone, hold onto them and tell them that you love them, because you don’t know when they’re gone,'” Trey Rodriguez said of his brother, Domingo Jr., who died in the house fire. “I loved him so much, man. I loved him so much.”

Trey Rodriguez, 28, spoke highly of his older brother, looking back on his life and the memories they shared in their childhood home. As Trey stood in front of the rubble, tears began to roll down his cheeks as he spoke of his favorite memories.

Trey said his 35-year-old brother Domingo Jr. was his protector growing up, always keeping him out of trouble and harm’s way. The two shared a special bond.

However, the only thing left standing at their childhood home was their small, white chihuahua named Daisy, whose belly and feet were covered in ash as she stood guarding what was left of their home.

Trey recalled rushing to his parents’ house on Friday evening, knowing his older brother and role model could be in danger. He said it took him mere minutes to arrive at the house, but feared it was too late to rescue his brother from the flames.

“Everything was gone already,” Rodriguez said. “I was just crying and crying because I couldn’t get my brother out. I tried man, and I tried, and I tried and I tried and I couldn’t.”

Aided by a strong north wind, flames danced higher than the 18-foot-treeline, even climbing the telephone pole that sat next to Domingo Jr.’s room on the back left corner of the house.

Those winds blew the fire to two properties to the right, burning an empty lot full of cactus and causing external damage to an old abandoned home.

Domingo Jr.’s cousin Margie Rodriguez said the fire was out of control, burning all three properties within 10 minutes of the original spark.

Margie began calling family members, including Domingo’s father, who was just minutes outside of Abilene when his home was caught up in flames.

“He was on his way to see his wife in the hospital, like I said, just had surgery for a brain tumor that she had,” Margie said.

All of the hard work they poured into the house is now gone, with only the remnants of their furniture, appliances and clothing left buried among the roof’s burnt beams.

However, looking through the rubble of Domingo Jr.’s room, you could see a few pages of the Bible given to him by his father flapping in the wind, being pinned down by a burnt beam and what was left of the box spring mattress.

Questions swirled through each member of the Rodriguez family’s heads about what is to come for their family. Everything they owned was gone within a matter of minutes.

They’ve now turned to their community for support, asking for any and all prayers and donations to help get the family back on their feet and into a new home.

They are selling enchilada plates with rice, beans, drink and dessert for $12 on Wednesday at 809 S. Ferguson Street in Stamford until they run out of food.

The family has also set up a bank account through First Bank of Texas where monetary donations can be taken. You can go to any First Bank of Texas location and ask to donate to the Domingo Rodriguez and Margaret Mendoya account.

The family with also be selling t-shirts in Domingo Jr.’s honor to help raise money.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

