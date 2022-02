In a city like Boise, it’s easy to forget that there are bad people out there with bad intentions. As I’ve settled here with my family, I have learned that the city of Boise is overall relatively safe and very clean. Before we moved into the home that we’re in now, we did the typical research most families do: look up nearby schools, grocery stores, etc. Now, a lot of us have heard of the database you can search to see if there are any offenders living in your area but I never knew there was a way to find out if there’s a meth lab near your area!

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO