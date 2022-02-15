ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

What’s Right With Schools: Derby cheerleader on a mission to help others

By Laura Hutchinson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVmZf_0eFWtrrk00

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old student at Derby High school is full of spirit, power and more strength than you see on the surface.

“You never know when it is your last day for everyone, but for me, I have that reality every morning,” Bridget Wright said.

You can find Wright on the sidelines with the rest of the Derby High School cheerleaders tumbling and pepping up the crowd. You’d never know she lives with a life-threatening heart condition. And this is more than she ever thought would be physically possible for her life.

“I had about four holes in my heart, and they repaired all of them except for one,” Wright said.

When she was about a year old, she was undergoing heart surgery.

“So they fixed it as best they could, but they couldn’t get everything, so it is still bleeding to this day,” Wright said.

Doctors don’t know how she survived, but here she is, at the age of 17, living each day with pulmonary stenosis — a condition where tomorrow is never guaranteed.

She was once told she couldn’t take part in physical activity, but she is breaking those barriers, cheering and flipping across the floor.

“I’ve found that tumbling takes my mind off every problem I’ll ever have in the world,” Wright said.

Her strength is why she’s been honored with the Spirit of Sport Award, which recognizes those going above and beyond education-based athletics. She’s a high school athlete on a mission to impact lives.

“I want to be a pediatric cardiology nurse, possibly a doctor if I could, and just help people,” Wright said. “I just want to be someone my family needed when I was younger. If I could just change one life.”

She’s well on her way, living with confidence and support from her school and teammates to carry out that dream one day at a time.

“Before I take my last breath, that’s my goal,” Wright said.

Watch previous editions of What’s Right With Schools here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hockey game helping teen fighting cancer

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Tonight a group of high school students are fighting cancer by hitting the rink … Raising money for a teen suffering from the disease… Over at the Cromwell ice rink the Terriers didn’t just play any old hockey game, but one in honor of their hero… Andrew Spada. Dominic Violette, a […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Waterbury and Hartford extend school mask mandate

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury and Hartford school districts decided to keep school mask mandates in place after the state mandate expires on Feb 28. Students and staff in Hartford Public Schools can expect to keep their mask requirement until April, 1, according to officials at Hartford Public Schools. The Waterbury Board of Education voted […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Derby, CT
Derby, CT
Sports
Derby, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleaders#Heart Surgery#Highschool#Derby High School#The Spirit Of Sport Award
WTNH

DATTCO suspending commuter bus services after failed contract talks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Come Monday, Feb. 21, some commuters will have to find a new route to get where they need to go. While some DATTCO bus routes were suspended on Sept. 4, 2021, the bus company wanted to continue service. Now, however, they say they just can’t afford it. Commuters will have to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Accident closes Route 6 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A section of Route 6 in Bristol was closed late Saturday night after a vehicle struck a utility pole. Bristol Police say the road was closed between West and Pound Streets. The pole, which supports significant electrical infrastructure to a nearby factory complex, was broken in half in the accident. Eversource […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hamden building struck by vehicle following accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A building on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden was struck by a vehicle that was just struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. when, according to the building inspector on scene, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle pushing it into the corner of the building located […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Police investigation shuts down ramp to I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A police investigation led to the closure of an on ramp to I-91 in Hartford for several hours Saturday night. State Police say a shooting / road rage incident that began on I-84 East between Bristol and Hartford resulted in the Jennings Road entrance ramp to I-91 northbound to be shut […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police investigate carjacking in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are investigating a carjacking on Sunday morning on Cody St. Officials say a 71-year-old woman reported to them that she was dropping off her vehicle at an auto place at 54 Cody St for repair when the incident happened. The woman told police she was waiting in […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Dozens arrested during health care protest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A big protest took place in Hartford Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of protestors from a health care union shut down the streets near the state Capitol and 24 people were arrested. The home health care aides provide care to people who are homebound, and they say they wanted to speak directly to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy