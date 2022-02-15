ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

VIDEO: Portsmouth police officer goes sledding with kids

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBpqv_0eFWtiAR00

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Everyone loves to have a little fun in the snow, including police officers.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth police posted a video of Officer Stewart taking a quick break to go sledding with some children.

Chelsea Creekmuir said she and a friend took their kids to Kings Grant Fellowship Church after school on Monday.

“We were watching our kids and the police officer stopped, got out of her vehicle, and asked if it was OK if she borrowed a sled,” Creekmuir recalled. “My daughter was very excited.”

Stewart went on a few runs and raced the kids down the hill before resuming her shift.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Sunday marks 19 years since Station Nightclub fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Feb. 20, marks the 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire. The tragedy has left lasting scars on hundreds of families. 100 people were killed and more that 200 others were injured after pyrotechnics sparked the fire during a Great White concert. In Memoriam: Victims of the Station Nightclub Fire […]
WEST WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, RI
Sports
Portsmouth, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Slick roadways leading to spin outs, crashes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Motorists are being urged to use caution as slippery travel conditions continue overnight and into Sunday morning. 12 News has been monitoring the roadways since squalls across our area brought bursts of heavy snowfall, high winds, and poor visibility. The threat of squalls has ended, but lingering slick roads have […]
SCITUATE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Time-lapse video captures snow squalls in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The snow arrived quickly and only lasting for a short period of time in our area Saturday night. A time-lapse view from a 12 News live camera shows the Newport Bridge and other buildings in the City by the Sea disappearing as the snow squalls came through.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy