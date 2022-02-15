ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Nikkei 225 Jumps 2% as Asia Stocks Rise; China's January Inflation Slows More Than Expected

By Eustance Huang, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in Asia-Pacific rose on Wednesday. China's consumer price index for January rose 0.9% as compared with a year ago, according to official data released Wednesday. Russia's government announced Tuesday that Moscow is starting to return some troops at the Ukrainian border, though NATO's chief warned that the military alliance has...

