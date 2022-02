General Motors will produce more examples of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq this year than it had initially planned, company CEO Mary Barra said this week. GM had initially planned to produce just 3,200 examples of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover this year, Barra told Reuters, but it has now decided to produce as many as 25,000 units due to strong demand. GM began accepting pre-orders for the Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition last year and will soon open customer orders for regular, series production versions of the battery-electric crossover. While it’s not clear how many pre-orders it has received, the automaker has confirmed roughly 216,000 customers have registered interest in the vehicle through its website.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO