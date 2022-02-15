ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Parishioners Want Answers After Fayette County Priest Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior With Teen

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s been three weeks since a Fayette County priest resigned after being accused of inappropriate behavior.

KDKA’s Shelley Bortz has been on this story from day one and has new information from the district attorney and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.

The Diocese of Greensburg informed the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish in the Sunday bulletin and at Sunday Mass that an allegation was made on Jan. 24 against Father Douglas Dorula involving a 19-year-old.

The diocese said once it became aware of the alleged inappropriate behavior, it immediately notified Fayette County authorities, and Dorula was placed on administrative leave. The next day, Dorula resigned from Saints Cyril and Methodius, as well as St. Hubert in Point Marion.

KDKA-TV reached out to the diocese again on Tuesday to see where the case stands. It told us at 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 24 attorney Mark Seiberling, acting on behalf of the diocese, reported details of inappropriate behavior by Dorula to Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower and Chief County Detective John Marshall in an email.

The email included details about the alleged incident, including information about the other party involved who was 19 at the time. The bishop was also copied on the email.

The diocese told KDKA that it is protocol when any allegation is made that it reports it to ChildLine, if the incident involves a minor, and the county’s district attorney and chief detective.

With this new information, KDKA went to the district attorney’s office in Uniontown to see what he could reveal about the investigation.

Bower told KDKA that as soon as he was notified by the diocese, he immediately forwarded the information to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, per its request, and has not heard anything yet.

