ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden warns Putin against ‘self-inflicted wound’ on Ukraine

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkSkw_0eFWt48k00

( The Hill ) – President Biden in a Tuesday address warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine, saying it would be a “self-inflicted wound” for Russia as he reiterated the United States’ commitment to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

“If Russia does invade in the days and weeks ahead, the human costs for Ukraine will be immense and the strategic costs to Russia will also be immense,” Biden said in prepared remarks from the East Room of the White House. “The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction. Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound.”

Biden urged Russia to choose the diplomatic route and, while he welcomed Russian claims that it had pulled back some forces from Ukraine’s border, the president said that had not been verified by U.S. officials.

“That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” he said.

In the speech which was hastily scheduled on Tuesday to provide an update on the U.S. response to the crisis, Biden reiterated that Russia would face steep penalties in the form of sanctions and export controls if it were to launch a renewed military incursion of Ukraine, which he described as “distinctly possible.”

Biden said that the U.S. was not seeking conflict with Russia but he promised to respond with force if Russia were to threaten Americans in Ukraine.

While Biden has addressed the Ukraine crisis in exchanges with reporters, the speech was his first prepared address on the situation that has unfolded over several weeks. It signaled a desire by the White House to address the crisis head on amid fears an invasion could be imminent.

“We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed,” Biden said, noting that the U.S. is prepared to discuss with Russia and NATO agreements on arms control, transparency, and strategic stability.

“As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it,” he said.

At the same time, Biden made clear that the U.S. and NATO would not bend to Russian demands that Ukraine be barred from NATO membership.

The administration has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic engagements not only with Russia but also with European allies in recent weeks to attempt to diffuse the crisis.

Biden spoke with Putin over the weekend and has since held phone calls with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, earlier Tuesday and reiterated that the U.S. is committed “to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated,” according to a State Department readout.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the diplomatic engagements would continue, though she declined to predict whether there would be another phone call between Biden and Putin.

Biden on Tuesday said Russian troops on the Ukrainian border numbered 150,000. Russia has also conducted military exercises with Belarus. Biden administration officials have said since Friday that a Russian invasion could happen at any time.

The rhetoric coming out of Moscow on Tuesday suggested that Russia may be willing to de-escalate, however. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had “not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine.”

“The signs coming from Moscow about willingness to engage with diplomatic efforts, that gives some reason for cautious optimism,” Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported cyberattacks targeting its Ministry of Defense and some banks on Tuesday. Psaki indicated the U.S. had not decided who was responsible.

“I don’t have anything on the attribution at this point in time,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Team USA moves up Beijing medal count

Day 10 was a great one for Team USA, which collected four medals across three events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Megan Nick snared a surprise bronze medal in women’s aerials, the same metallic hue won by figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in ice dance. And women’s...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Americans#The White House#Nato
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
POLITICO

GOP senators steer clear of Trump as rift deepens

The Breakers resort is about 3 miles from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. When more than 20 Republican senators headed there last weekend, though, only three attended an event with Donald Trump. And some say they steered clear of the former president intentionally as they raised money to take back the...
PALM BEACH, FL
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy