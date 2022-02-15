ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pushes for "school choice" bill

By Linh Ta
 4 days ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday made another public push for a bill that she said will help lower- and middle-income families afford private school.

Driving the news: Reynolds held a press conference at St. Theresa's Catholic School in Des Moines to bring attention to the "school choice" bill , which would set up a scholarship fund to help some eligible students pay for private education.

  • She argues it will give families more equitable access to private schooling options if their local public district doesn't suit them.

Yes, but: It's stalled in the Iowa House, though the Senate is likely to take it up this week, Radio Iowa reports .

How it works: A low- or middle-income student who leaves a public school district is also taking a portion of their state funding ( $5,359 ) with them.

  • Under the measure, if a student were to leave a public district, the state would place that money into an "education savings account" that can be used for tuition at another school.
  • The rest of the pupil’s state funding would be dispersed to help smaller school districts.

The other side: Public school leaders and Democrats argue it drains money away from districts that need it and puts it into the pockets of private entities that aren't under the same scrutiny.

robertjohn
4d ago

Why do we pay for the rich peoples extra schooling? We pay their taxes and business write offs so they can keep the unrealized gains. If they want better schooling and school of their choice, they can pay for it.

Jack Bernard Tripper
4d ago

i've not many issues with private education.yet here's one. by which guidelines in education are private held to? the same as public? from curriculum to arts...sports... attire...'rights'...input from parents.... and materials that are truthful! this my short list, maybe, yet they alone have a myriad of different ideals and possibilities. stop the needless bickering! keep public schools PROPERLY funded! any if any xtra$ public schools my divide.let private schools be funded primarily by private funds. yet ALL schools must maintain the afore mentioned...'truth in education' education isn't a cudgel to be used for religious or political gain.education is that....education. it doesn't hold any bars to social..political...economic... personal nor religious creed. yet encompasses all mentioned.what one learns can't be taken away. -don't deprive those being educated... from being...educated-

Brian Nervig
4d ago

Totally Ridiculous the Republicans are trying to destroy the Public Education system this will not work

Axios

Efforts underway to unlock Iowa's "English-only" law

Immigrant rights advocates are calling on Iowa legislators to revise the state's "English-only" law, which they say has hampered pandemic recovery. Driving the news: A bill introduced in the Legislature last month would amend the law to allow state and local governments to use English or "any other language deemed necessary" to achieve its purpose.
Axios

Des Moines' $55M Birdland Marina plan snubbed in budget plans

Birdland Park and Marina's nearly $54.5 million rehabilitation was largely snubbed in some preliminary budget plans outlined last week by the Des Moines City Council. Why it matters: The plan to repair and modernize the marina area will be shelved if the city doesn't approve an adequate allocation, councilperson Linda Westergaard argued to fellow council members.
Axios

Iowa milk bank seeks more donations amid U.S. shortage

Milk banks across the U.S. are reporting donation shortages due in part to the recent Omicron wave and winter weather disrupting the supply chain. Why it matters: Donated breast milk can help strengthen infants' immune systems and improve development, particularly for premature infants in intensive care units. The big picture:...
Axios Des Moines

Polk County's rising home values disqualify some from assistance

Polk County's rapidly rising home values are disqualifying low-income families from assistance, multiple county managers told supervisors during budget meetings this month.Why it matters: The county's programs are intended to help poor families avoid extreme hardships, including homelessness. But their reach is getting smaller as home values get bigger. By the numbers: The median price of a Polk County home is $195,000, up almost 25% in the last five years, according to county data.Meanwhile, property tax suspensions for low-income and disabled people are limited to those who live in homes that are $110,000 or less in value.The max is $128,000...
Axios

Suspense mounts as Polk County awaits redistricting map approval

A redistricting saga continues for Polk County weeks beyond what Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald and some political organizers anticipated. Why it matters: The delay is adding complications to local races. Candidates must file nomination papers next month and they still don't know their district's boundaries or who they might be challenging.
Axios Des Moines

Johnston school board members support pro-Trump Turning Point group

Some Johnston school parents are condemning two new district board members who were seen in photos attending a kick-off event for a local Turning Point USA high school chapter.Driving the news: At a school board meeting Monday night, parents raised concerns about board members Clint Evans and Deb Davis' attendance at the Johnston High School event last week. It was held at Taste of New York.The photos were shared with Axios.State of play: Turning Point USA is a prominent pro-Trump youth group formed by Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and radio host.The Johnston chapter's Instagram bio says it is "holding...
Axios Des Moines

Labor shortage complicates Iowa's bridge recovery

Labor shortages are complicating Iowa’s efforts to lift its ranking as having some of the nation's worst bridges, multiple sources told Axios last week.Why it matters: Bridges can be public safety issues, as illustrated by a recent bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.Zoom in: A Second Avenue bridge project goes before the Des Moines City Council for approval today with a bid of nearly $10 million.That's $2.5 million above the city's December estimate. Only one company bid for the job.Rebidding is unlikely to change the outcome because of labor shortages made worse by high statewide demand for bridge contractors, city engineer Steve...
Axios Des Moines

Teaching Black History Month under Iowa's new law

February marks Black History Month, but this is the first year it will be celebrated under Iowa's new law targeting critical race theory.Flashback: Last year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that bans schools from teaching the U.S. or people can be systemically racist or sexist.But districts' interpretations of the law widely differ, causing confusion. For example, Waukee Community School District doesn't allow BLM signs in classrooms, but neighboring districts do. State of play: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, said the new law has led to teachers practicing "self-censorship" at his building.Zoom in: In...
Axios

Gov. Kim Reynolds to end Iowa's COVID-19 emergency declaration

Iowa's public health emergency proclamation will expire Feb. 15 and two websites that track COVID-19 data will be decommissioned, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday. Why it matters: Iowa is moving past the pandemic and will manage COVID-19 like other infectious illnesses. State of play: The state's two COVID-19 tracking websites,...
Axios Des Moines

Makeover for a Des Moines playground up for vote

Chesterfield Park would get a $1.9 million upgrade under a plan that goes before the Des Moines City Council tonight.Why it matters: It's an old part of the city that's getting new life, including amenities that attract and retain families.Key segments of the adjacent Southeast Connector — which links Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to U.S. Highway 65 — are completed and area growth is anticipated.State of play: Some of the park's facilities, including a wading pool, are 50 years old.A new splash pad, playground, basketball court, futsal court, walking paths and shelter are planned for the park at 2719 E. MLK Jr. Parkway.What's next: With council approval, construction will begin in coming months with an anticipated spring 2023 opening, according to city documents.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Southeast Connector links Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to U.S. Highway 65, not U.S. Highway 6.
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines councilmember has choice words for city leaders

Des Moines City Councilperson Indira Sheumaker is encouraging supporters to challenge Mayor Frank Cownie and the five other council members.What she's saying: "We need to build a slate for this next election and get these motherf-----s out of here," Sheumaker said during a DSM People's Town Hall meeting last week.Catch up fast: Sheumaker rose to prominence for her activism during BLM protests in 2020, beating Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray in November.She's been at odds with the council since taking office last month.Of note: Sheumaker posted her quote to Twitter Thursday night, as well as a document to recruit council challengers.
Axios Des Moines

Black journalists in Iowa form state's first NABJ chapter

When Ty Rushing first moved to rural Iowa for a journalism job nine years ago, the Kansas City native immediately noticed two things.Not only was he the sole Black journalist in the area, but he was of the few Black people, period."You're like, dang man, where are the Black faces? Where are the people I can talk to that can relate to some of these things going on?" Rushing told Axios.That experience is why Rushing and other journalists of color have started the Iowa Association of Black Journalists — a local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.Why it...
Axios Des Moines

Scoop: La' James' financial aid issues persist, report finds

La' James International College continued to make omissions or misrepresentations about financial aid to its cosmetology students five years after the school promised to fix the problems, according to a 2021 report to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.Driving the news: Nicholas Klinefeldt, a former U.S. attorney overseeing La' James' compliance in a 2016 settlement with Miller's office, reported last June that the college provided misleading or incomplete information to students about when financial aid would be disbursed.Miller's office has deferred some of the issues identified in the report — which Axios obtained through a public records request — to the...
Axios

Des Moines metro counties form Economic Development District

A new Economic Development District (EDD) that includes Polk and six other central Iowa counties was approved last week. Driving the news: The U.S. Economic Development Administration sent a letter Jan. 26 notifying the Mid Iowa Planning Alliance for Community Development (MIPA) of the designation. Why it matters: It'll help...
Axios

Mad about masks: Iowa nature center seeks security

Jester Park Nature Center will likely hire security officers after several tense confrontations between staff and individuals who refuse to comply with its mask policy, Polk County Conservation director Rich Leopold told Axios. Threat level: Jester Park, one of Iowa's leading nature centers, has even considered closing on weekends to...
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines City Council clashes over new meeting rules

New meeting rules approved by the Des Moines City Council this week are being misinterpreted, Connie Boesen, the councilperson who proposed some of them, told Axios.Yes but: The newest council member argues the changes are part of an effort to silence her.Driving the news: The council made a number of changes to its procedural rules Monday, including that:Council members can no longer speak on more than four consent agenda items — those approved in one block vote — without a majority approval of the council.And motions must now be seconded to proceed with discussion.What they're saying: Indira Sheumaker — a...
Axios

Dakota Access Pipeline hurt Iowa crop yields, study shows

Iowa's soil in the right-of-way of the Dakota Access Pipeline is still recovering roughly six years after the project was installed. Why it matters: Three companies are proposing new pipeline projects that would cross Iowa to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants. Environmental impacts and the future of...
Axios

Thousands of Iowans seek help with heating bills

Thousands of Iowans are seeking assistance to pay heat bills as natural gas prices soar, records obtained by Axios show. Why it matters: Limited natural gas inventories and production, along with an increase in demand globally, are driving prices up, MidAmerican Energy stated. A shutoff moratorium runs until April but,...
Axios

Polk County supervisor proposes tax rebate for low-income seniors

Polk County's portion of property taxes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities would be rebated under a proposal Supervisor Matt McCoy announced Sunday. Why it matters: It could mean hundreds of dollars in savings a year for roughly 20,000 homeowners. Driving the news: McCoy will officially introduce the proposal...
