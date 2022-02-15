ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alliar changes CEO after takeover

By Thierry Ogier
latinfinance.com
 4 days ago

Brazilian medical services Alliar has named CFO Karla Dolabella as interim CEO to replace Ricardo Lustosa, it said in a securities...

www.latinfinance.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Idea Could Change The Company Forever

Ford has been at the top of its game lately thanks heavily to the leadership of CEO Jim Farley. While a bulk of the groundwork for the automaker's new EV and off-road vehicle lineup was laid by Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, Farley has seen the plan through to production. New models like the Bronco and F-150 Lightning are in hot demand with no signs of letup. The Blue Oval is clearly in a solid position right and for the foreseeable future. And then this mini bombshell dropped this past Friday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Peloton gear-change starts with stock, not CEO

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Peloton Interactive (PTON.O) needed a chief executive switch. More than that, though, the $11 billion fitness firm needs to change its supervoting shares. Even with ex-Spotify (SPOT.N) executive Barry McCarthy drafted in as a new chief executive, co-founder John Foley’s voting power limits Peloton’s options. Why would he choose to give up that sway? Because it’s in the company’s interests, and his own.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Peloton stock falls after confirmation of CEO change, cost cuts reducing workforce by one-third

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON, +25.28% slumped 8.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the at-home fitness company confirmed that co-Founder John Foley will step down as chief executive and that it will implement a cost-cutting plan that will lead to 2,800 job cuts. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported the CEO change and cost-cutting plan. The company named Barry McCarthy, who was formerly chief financial officer of Spotify Technology SA.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Mam Asset Management
Motley Fool

Peloton Stock Surges as It Finds $800 Million in Savings and Changes CEO

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The company is reeling from an abrupt reversal in growth as economies reopen. The slowdown is sharper than management anticipated, forcing the company to rethink its strategy. In that regard, the market was pleased with Peloton's plan in the...
STOCKS
DELCO.Today

Administrative Layoffs Went With Change in CEO at Crozer Health

Community Transit of Delaware County driver Mike Williams Sr. is picking up a passenger at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.Image via David Maialetti, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., the for-profit owner of Crozer Health, cut administrative staff and senior positions when it replaced Crozer’s CEO, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Benzinga

SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) aims for an initial public offering for Arm Ltd. Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) just abandoned the proposed acquisition of the chip designer amid fierce opposition from regulators and customers. SoftBank will keep a $1.25 billion breakup fee with the deal's termination. SoftBank looks...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheDailyBeast

Peloton CEO to Quit After Spectacular Nosedive in Value

The CEO of Peloton must have thought he’d struck gold when populations around the world were made to exercise from home at the onset of the pandemic. But, after the interactive bike maker’s market value plummeted from around $50 billion a year ago to around $8 billion last week, CEO and co-founder John Foley is quitting his post. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday morning that Foley will become executive chairman while Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify, will be brought in as CEO. The Journal reported that, as the CEO leaves, some 2,800 jobs will be axed to help the company deal with its tanking share price. Investors appeared to be on board with the changes—the company’s shares rose 21 percent Monday amid growing speculation of Foley’s exit. “I have always thought there has to be a better CEO for Peloton than me,” said Foley. “Barry is more perfectly suited than anybody I could’ve imagined.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy