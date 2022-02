MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County’s mask mandate will expire this Monday night. Bethesda resident Stephen Cohen couldn’t be more ready to take his mask off. "Thank goodness, I mean that’s long overdue," said Cohen. "In spite of everyone's best efforts to get this under control, it's never been under control. I don’t see it becoming under control so let's just let people do what they want to do."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO