The Maine State Police said a tractor trailer driver lost control of his vehicle and blocked both lanes of Route 161 in New Canada Thursday morning. Sixty-year-old Michael Shipley from Glen Burnie, Maryland was traveling northbound on Route 161 around 10:13 a.m. when he lost control of his 2019 International. The vehicle slid into the southbound lane and back to the northbound lane. It blocked both lanes of traffic as it came to rest against a snowbank. The road was shut down for about an hour and a half.

NEW CANADA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO