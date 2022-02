At Roseville Joint Union High School District, defying the state’s K-12 mask mandate is now stated policy. Schools there will not enforce face coverings in class. Hours away, in Tuolumne County, the tiny Soulsbyville Elementary School Board voted to do the same and ignore the state’s mandate on masking and, for good measure, any K-12 vaccine requirement that may come down the pike. El Dorado Union High School District also changed its mask enforcement to one that in its words, educates, not excludes.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO