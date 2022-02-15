ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Paramount Expects to Spend $6 Billion-Plus on Streaming Content in 2024

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Global (formerly known as ViacomCBS) expects to increase direct-to-consumer content spending to more than $6 billion in 2024, the company revealed on Tuesday during its Q4 earnings and streaming investor day presentation. This is a jump from its previous guidance, which was that Paramount expected streaming content spend...

TechRadar

Paramount Plus gears up to challenge Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max

If Netflix and Disney Plus are the big dogs of the streaming world, Paramount Plus is the terrier yapping at their heels. As of February 16, the burgeoning streamer’s parent company, ViacomCBS, is re-branding to Paramount Global (or, more simply, Paramount) in an effort to generate more name recognition for the company’s centerpiece entertainment studio.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Post

‘South Park’ to Stream Exclusively on Paramount Plus After HBO Max Deal Ends

The company announced that the Comedy Central adult animated series will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning in 2025, after the expiration of “South Park’s” $500 million deal with HBO Max, set in 2019. In markets outside of the U.S., the full “South Park” catalog will become available on Paramount Plus later this year.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650M movie deal scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals. Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, also was ordered to repay more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Hulu + Live TV Expenses To Boost Disney Streaming Content Spending By Up To $1B In Current Quarter; NFL And Oscars Timing Create $500M Linear Hit

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy warned that carriage costs for pay-TV bundle Hulu + Live TV would drive an $800 million to $1 billion increase in streaming costs during the current quarter. The internet-delivered TV package now had 4.3 million subscribers, the company revealed in its fiscal first-quarter results, and has increased the number of networks it offers customers. Disney+, meanwhile, is pursuing a years-long plan to boost offerings in pursuit of subscriber growth, while ESPN+ shoulders significant rights costs. Along with the streaming increases, linear expenses “may impact our second quarter results,” McCarthy said. Linear networks will see a roughly $500 million increase...
NFL
Reuters

ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount to boost streaming future

NEW YORK (Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming in the battle for viewers in the crowded streaming market. Shares of the media conglomerate that owns CBS, Showtime,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Video Advertising#Paramount Global#Dtc#Showtime#Paramount Plus
SFGate

LGBTQ+ Representation on Broadcast TV Reaches All-Time High, According to GLAAD Report

LGBTQ+ representation on broadcast television reached an all-time high during the 2021-2022 season, according to GLAAD’s annual Where We Are on TV report. According to the media advocacy organization, 11.9% of series regular characters this programming season are LGBTQ+, an increase of 2.8% from last year and a record-high in television history. This year’s study found that of the 775 series regular characters who have appeared or will appear on scripted programming between May 2021 and June 2022, 92 characters are LGBTQ+. GLAAD counted an additional 49 LGBTQ+ recurring characters, making a total of 141 LGBTQ+ characters on broadcast.
SOCIETY
NewsTimes

Paramount Plus, Showtime Top 56 Million Subscribers Combined at End of 2021

Paramount Plus and Showtime gained 9.4 million streaming subscribers, topping a combined 56 million subscribers by the end of last year, as their parent company ViacomCBS — soon to be renamed Paramount — showed it was relying more heavily on revenue from streaming-media operations. 80% of those new...
NFL
Vulture

Paramount Is Finally Getting Serious About the Streaming Future

This story also ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. Paramount+ hits its one-year anniversary in 15 days, and the streamer marked the occasion this week by revealing some surprisingly strong subscriber stats. The service, which until March 4 of last year was known as CBS All Access, said it now has 32.8 million global customers, including 7.3 million who signed up during the last three months of 2021. While still puny compared to the likes of Netflix and HBO Max, it’s well ahead of the fewer than 10 million paying customers for rival Peacock. And it’s apparently strong enough that on Tuesday, P+’s parent company announced it was changing its name from ViacomCBS to Paramount — a nod to the company’s legendary film studio but, even more importantly, its streaming future.
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Paramount Plus to Integrate Showtime Content, Allow In-App Bundle Upgrade

Paramount Plus will begin integrating Showtime content this summer, launching an in-app upgrade that includes access to the pay TV channel’s programming, ViacomCBS — soon to be renamed Paramount — announced during its Tuesday investor event. “So let’s talk about how we’re helping subscribers access even more...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Paramount Plus coming to UK this summer

Ready your wallets because another streaming service is getting ready to take the UK by storm. Paramount Plus – the home of Star Trek, South Park, and Transformers – is set to launch here in Blighty this Summer. Paramount announced the news during its 2022 Investor’s Day briefing....
TV & VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

Streaming service Paramount+ to arrive in the UK this summer

The news comes as part of a range of announcements by ViacomCBS following an investor day meeting on Tuesday. Streaming service Paramount+ will become available to UK audiences this summer, the channel has announced. The news comes as part of a range of announcements by ViacomCBS following an investor day...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

ViacomCBS Rebrands as Paramount Global, Puts Emphasis on Streaming

The media giant formerly known as ViacomCBS has officially rebranded itself as Paramount Global with a focus on its streaming service, Paramount Plus. Naveen Chopra, chief financial officer at Paramount, joined Cheddar to discuss the company’s name change and streaming wars. "There are components of content licensing that we continue to do, either historical arrangements or opportunities to license content that don't really impinge on what we're trying to do with our owned and operated services and that continues to be an important ingredient in our broader financial model," he said. "But our number one priority is putting our best assets on Paramount Plus." Chopra also discussed theatrical release windows before feature films hit its service and the platform's subscription goals.
BUSINESS
CNET

Paramount Plus Is Bringing 'South Park' Home -- but Not 'Yellowstone'

Paramount Plus will reunite with some of the biggest shows and movies made by its parent company, including South Park and Showtime programming. But owner ViacomCBS was silent about bringing Yellowstone, the hit cowboy drama on the Paramount Network, over to stream on Paramount Plus, where it is conspicuously absent.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Halo’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal on Paramount Plus

Click here to read the full article. “Halo” has been renewed for a second season by Paramount Plus, in advance of the series premiere of the long-anticipated video game adaptation on March 24. David Wiener — who created “Brave New World” and was a co-executive producer on “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Homecoming” — is also officially joining the series as executive producer and showrunner, which was first reported on Feb 1. The early renewal is a strong vote of confidence for the adaptation of Microsoft’s $6 billion-dollar blockbuster gaming franchise for the Xbox, which has been in the works as...
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES

