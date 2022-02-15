Alinfra offers to buy Aeroméxico shares

The stock price of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has seen a fall of 8% over the last month, while it is down over 3% in a week. The recent decline can be attributed to the company’s mixed Q4 results, with sales falling below, and earnings above, the street estimates. Pfizer’s revenue of $23.8 billion in Q4 was up 106% y-o-y, but it fell short of the $24.2 consensus estimate. The sales growth was largely driven by its Covid-19 vaccine, which garnered $12.5 billion, taking the full-year 2021 vaccine sales north of $36 billion. Excluding the vaccine and the new Covid-19 treatment, Pfizer’s Q4 revenues actually declined by 2%. Looking at the bottom line, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.08, up 156% y-o-y, well above the $0.87 consensus estimate.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO