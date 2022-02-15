ENTER TO WIN: JIMMY BUFFETT AT BETHEL WOODS, AUGUST 4TH

Lady A had already scored several hits previously, but their career changed forever when they released "Need You Now" in 2009. The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood co-wrote "Need You Now" with Josh Kear, and they released it in August of 2009 as the lead single from their album of the same name. The song ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in November of 2009, where it stayed for five weeks. It also reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Adult Contemporary and Adult Top 40 charts.

