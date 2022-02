Loveland’s City Council discussed proposed changes to the City’s Rules of Procedures for their meetings on Tuesday night. This discussion of rule changes has carried on for several months; the council has had discussions about it in the past, with both councilors and the public speaking about proposed changes to the public comment rules. Some meetings have also grown more tense, with councilors clashing in December after Councilor Patrick McFall suggested the group hire a parliamentarian and change how questions are asked of senior staffers during meetings.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO