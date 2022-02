ORINDA (KPIX) – The total rain collected as of February is still above normal, according to East Bay Municipal Utility District, but the recent dry spell in 2022 contrasts sharply with the wet months late last year and leaves the potential for a drought emergency uncertain. “We’re not seeing an erasure of what occurred but it is worrisome,” said Andrea Pook, a spokesperson for East Bay MUD. “We do still need to wait and see what we get for the rest of February and into March.” As of this week, East Bay MUD says it has 30 inches of rain, which...

ORINDA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO