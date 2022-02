CHESHIRE – The “Next Generation” school modernization plan was given an official “thumbs up” by the Town Council last week. The plan, approved last month by the Board of Education, proposes building two new elementary schools — one in the north end of town and one in the south end — during the first phase of the project. The school proposed for the north end would replace Chapman School, and the south end school would replace Norton Elementary School. Demolition of Darcey School and the current Chapman School are also included in phase one.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO