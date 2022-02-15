ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Woman charged after federal funds missing from Dellwood

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis woman was charged Tuesday with identity theft after more than $10,000 in federal grant money was discovered missing in Dellwood, the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office said.

The missing money came from a $500,000 federal grant the city of Dellwood received for housing improvements, which was paid in grants to homeowners, residents and contractors, according to a probable cause statement.

Several payments from the grant money were transferred to credit card and mobile phone accounts in the name of Mesha Sykes, 40, or accounts she shared with her husband, authorities said.

Sykes’ husband had received some grant money for work he did on houses in the city. He denied any involvement with the unauthorized payments.

Sykes admitted that she had the routing number and account number for the federal money but would not say how she got that information. Sykes, who is not a city employee in Dellwood, said she tried to transfer funds from the account but contended that she had failed.

But the affidavit said bank records showed payments of more than $5,000 had been made to credit card and mobile phone accounts connected to Sykes in January.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Sykes.

