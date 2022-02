MONTICELLO, Ind — Indiana's 79th Safe Haven Baby Box was unveiled in Monticello on Monday. The baby box is meant to be a final resource for women in crisis to ensure a safe surrender of a baby. It's climate-controlled and has a silent alarm system that's triggered when a baby is dropped off. The system alerts first responders who are able to quickly retrieve the baby. There is also a hospital-grade bassinet and blankets inside the box.

