Morganfield, KY

Fentanyl overdoses lead to federal indictments

By Cody Bailey
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials continue their crackdown on people accused of dealing fentanyl in the Tri-State. The Drug Enforcement Administration says three individuals from the Tri-State are facing federal indictments following two separate overdose events.

Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout, both of Morganfield, Kentucky, are facing indictments on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam which resulted in the October 2021 death of Trestin Fox. The second incident occurred at the Henderson County Detention Center in December 2021.

What makes the fentanyl crisis, a crisis?

Coriyahvon Outlaw of Evansville is accused of allegedly distributing fentanyl to another inmate, Jeffrey Ferguson. Ferguson overdosed while behind bars, and was hospitalized, however he has since recovered. Outlaw is facing a federal indictment on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

“They’re being charged in the federal statue, all three defendants,” explains Michael Gannon with the Drug Enforcement Administration, “and they’re looking at 20 years to life in prison for these type of offenses. We’re not going to tolerate this as a community. Individuals that are dealing fentanyl, you are destroying people, you are destroying families.”

Three indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl

Gannon says it is important to stress to drug dealers that they will be held accountable for their actions, and he considers them responsible for what happens to the user. Gannon also says in-school educational programs for students in primary schools and colleges are important in efforts to control the drug crisis. For example, speaking up when seeing someone struggling with drugs, and educating drug users on resources available to them to prevent further drug use.

Dave Thompson with the Pennyrile Drug Task Force says it is as simple as, ‘See something, say something’.

“My plea to the community would be, when you have a family member that overdoses, to look for those things and to contact us,” says Thompson.

According to Gannon, on average, the United States sees 275 drug overdose deaths every year.

Comments / 0

