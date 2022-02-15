ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DFA Announces 20th Anniversary Party With James Murphy, Black Dice, Juan MacLean, and More

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
DFA is celebrating its 20th anniversary next month; the label notes that its first two singles (the Rapture’s “House of Jealous Lovers” and the Juan MacLean’s “By The Time I Get to Venus”) came out in March 2002. An anniversary party takes place on March 26 at the Knockdown Center in...

