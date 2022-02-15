DFA Announces 20th Anniversary Party With James Murphy, Black Dice, Juan MacLean, and More

Hurray for the Riff Raff has one of those discographies that’s hard to wrap your head around. Alynda Segarra has been performing under the name since 2007, around the time they landed in New Orleans after leaving the Bronx as a teenager and riding freight trains across the U.S. There were years of busking and small releases before 2014’s Small Town Heroes, the album whose subtle and seemingly effortless updates to timeless country-folk songwriting forced the world beyond New Orleans to pay attention. They followed it with 2017’s The Navigator, melding salsa-inflected rhythms and Springsteenian rock’n’roll in songs that chart personal history against the backdrop of American colonialism and injustice. Depending on how you tally, Life on Earth might be Hurray for the Riff Raff’s seventh or eighth full-length. But Segarra has a simpler way of keeping track: Think of it as their first.

