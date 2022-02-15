New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Lego Sets Available for Preorder

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett. So right off the bat: If you started watching The Book of Boba Fett in the middle of the season, that image above might be a little confusing. Just to be clear: The guy on the left up there is Boba Fett, former bounty hunter turned benevolent boss of Tatooine. As hard as it may be to believe based on the series’ last two episodes, The Book of Boba Fett is actually about him. Weird, right?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO