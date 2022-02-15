ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Lego Sets Available for Preorder

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett.”. Two new “The Book of Boba Fett” Lego sets — one featuring the Mandalorian and his new Starfighter, the other featuring Boba Fett’s throne room —...

The Ringer

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Mailbag and Predictions

Mal, Joanna, and Charles are back to answer your burning Star Wars questions in the lead-up to the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett (03:55). They discuss and debate the most important Star Wars character right now, finale cameos, and much more. Hosts: Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Mok Shaiz Dead or Alive in The Book of Boba Fett?

Mok Shaiz is the Ithorian male Mayor of the spaceport Mos Espa in the desert planet of Tatooine. He serves as a secondary antagonist in the inaugural season of ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ Voiced by Robert Rodriguez, Shaiz is a shrewd and corrupt politician who seems to have become quite powerful in the world of crime after Jabba the Hutt’s passing. Jabba’s successor, Bib Fortuna, neither had his former master’s cunning intelligence nor ruthlessness and was eventually killed by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who took over the criminal empire.
TV SERIES
Awesome 92.3

What Happened on ‘The Book of Boba Fett’? Not Much.

The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett. So right off the bat: If you started watching The Book of Boba Fett in the middle of the season, that image above might be a little confusing. Just to be clear: The guy on the left up there is Boba Fett, former bounty hunter turned benevolent boss of Tatooine. As hard as it may be to believe based on the series’ last two episodes, The Book of Boba Fett is actually about him. Weird, right?
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Fortnite Adds New Book of Boba Fett Skins and Content

With the finale of The Book of Boba Fett set to premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, Fortnite has added a pair of new skins based on the Star Wars series: Fennec Shand and Krrsantan! The two skins are available right now in the game's Item Shop, and both are accompanied by new Back Bling. Shand comes with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling, while Krrsantan comes with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling. Boba Fett was added to the game back in December, and the skin is available once again for those that missed out on it the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

Lin-Manuel Miranda Pitches ‘Encanto’ Disney Theme Park Attraction to Bob Chapek, Guests Go Maskless at Walt Disney World & Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (2/17/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, February 17, 2022.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

How The Book of Boba Fett Finale Sets up The Mandalorian Season 3

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett follow. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett also serves as the finale of the Disney+ Star Wars series. Boba Fett and his crew – Fennec Shand, The Mandalorian, Black Krrsantan, the tech-advanced Mods, and the garrison from Freetown – faced off against the Pyke Syndicate for control of Mos Espa. While Boba Fett's story came to a fitting conclusion for now, the episode also set up the next adventure for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Exit Survey

Betrayal. A standoff with Cad Bane. Annihilator droids. A King Kong–aping rancor. A surprise visit from an old friend. And finally, quiet on Tatooine. The finale of The Book of Boba Fett was filled to the brim, wrapping up a season of Star Wars television that, in retrospect, barely feels like a season of television at all. There’s a lot to cover here, so let’s put down our gaffi sticks and get to it.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Wilderness Lodge Pre-Arrival MagicBands Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New pre-arrival exclusive MagicBands inspired by Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Wilderness Lodge are now available. These MagicBands are only available to guests with upcoming Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservations or Annual Passholders who can order a new MagicBand.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Databand’ Term Replaced with ‘MagicBand’ on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Get A Sneak Peek Inside Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in New Video, & More: Daily Recap (2/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 18, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hikes Multi-Day Ticket Prices, Disney Announces ‘Storyliving’ Planned Communities, Disney Surveys Guests on ‘Disney Enchantment’ & Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and More: Daily Recap (2/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
TRAVEL
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is Returning to Theaters

Disney’s “Encanto” is returning to theaters in the wake of several Academy Award nominations and a song at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. “Encanto” was originally released in theaters on November 24, 2021. It was made available on Disney+ on December 24, 2021, and later on home media on February 8, 2022. It has been nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” at the Academy Awards.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett if Boba Fett is viewed as the show's villain

Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett character isn't "poorly defined or thinly drawn — he just isn’t a hero, and he wasn’t ever supposed to be," says Tasha Robinson, adding that looking at Boba Fett as the villain is an easy solution to the show's flaws. "And it comes from acknowledging the undercurrent running through the whole series: Boba Fett is actually the villain of The Book of Boba Fett, and the whole story is a wry comedy about how he accidentally fails upward through the ranks of more established, competent, and powerful villains," says Robinson. "People watching the show have been complaining all along that he’s too undefined. But looked at in terms of his choices, he’s actually extremely clearly defined — as a selfish crook who’s oblivious to the harm he causes and how unsuited he is for the role he’s claiming."
TV & VIDEOS

