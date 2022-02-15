‘It’s terrifying’: Antioch video highlights ongoing issues with street racers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Street racers and stunt performers continue to plague the streets of Nashville. The latest incident was captured on a cellphone video in the Antioch area over the weekend.

“I saw a bunch of smoke and then I saw the green Dodge Charger,” one witness who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons told News 2.

He said a group of people stood, blocking the intersection of Smith Springs and Bell Road around 11:30 Saturday night as a number of drivers took turns doing donuts in the middle of the street.

“Just revving their engines, donuts. They didn’t do any racing or anything they were just more trying to show off their cars and their skills I guess,” he said adding that traffic backed up as they took over the streets for 10 or 15 minutes.

The scene was dangerously concerning to on-lookers like himself who had a two-year-old in the backseat at the time.

“One car was very close to clipping me and my daughter was on that side,” he explained.

It’s a problem the Antioch area has been fighting for years.

“It’s terrifying, it’s dangerous,” said Antoinette Lee, council member of the neighboring District 33.

Lee said some neighbors are scared to drive. She’s heard the concerns at community meetings and worked with police to address it. She points out that a street racing initiative was even launched within the Metro Nashville Police Department in October of 2020.

“When you hear something, when you see something, report it,” said Lee adding that it’s important the community works together to put an end to reckless driving.

“This is not Fast and the Furious. This is not a movie, these are real people living in these areas that can be hurt, not come back from this,” she explained.

The witness who also lives close by agrees that something needs to be done to curb the issue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“In that specific area, there’s a lot of just straight roads so I think if we were to place a little more speed bumps or cameras in the area for ticketing or speeding I think that would help out the area more.”

Metro Police tell News 2 that are not currently operating the street racing initiative but have launched an initiative on I-24 to curtail aggressive driving.

Tennessee lawmakers are still fighting for tougher legislation to crack down on organized street racing. Right now, reckless driving is a Class B misdemeanor. The bill would add a new offense called “aggravated reckless driving,” which would be a Class A misdemeanor. The bill is scheduled to go before a subcommittee Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.