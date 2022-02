The Daily Brief is the Bangor Daily News’ daily political newsletter. Sign up for free. The federal government may allow ‘safe injection sites’ that have been considered in Maine but remain controversial. In a first for the federal government, President Joe Biden’s administration told the Associated Press this week that it is “evaluating” so-called safe injection sites and talking with regulators about “appropriate guardrails.” It comes after prosecutors under former President Donald Trump successfully sued to block such a site in Philadelphia. New York City has established the first set of sites in the country.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO