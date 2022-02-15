ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Traverse Area Camera Club Competition Show

northernexpress.com
 4 days ago

This recurring exhibition highlights award-winning photographs produced by...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

Laguna Woods Camera Club picks 2021 photos of the year

Several times a year, Laguna Woods Camera Club members enjoy the benefit of having a professional judge review and comment on their photos. But the Year-End Competition is a special event. It usually takes place as a dinner with awards presented in person, but things being how they are, the 2021 announcement of awards was done virtually on Jan. 12.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
Payson Roundup

Camera club plans drone photography program

Tonto Basin resident Randy Roberson will present a program on drone photography at the next Rim Country Camera Club meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the Payson Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. The program starts at 5:45 p.m. Roberson has enjoyed a long history of news media reporting...
PAYSON, AZ
Herald-Journal

Sharp Shooters Camera Club

The Sharp Shooters Camera Club continues to meet using Zoom. The next meeting will be at 7 PM Wednesday, February 23. Cathy Stanton will show her photos of Glacier National Park, Montana. There will also be a critique of “cameras and photo gear” assignment photos. Sharp Shooters members...
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Tc#Tacc
Valley News

Rotary club seeks high school students for invitational music competition showcase

High school students who reside within Riverside County are invited to compete at an invitational music competition showcase sponsored by San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. It is the first step for musicians and vocalists who are being encouraged to compete in the 22nd annual Rotary Music Competition which provides an introductory platform for high school musicians to perform and for many, to advance their career opportunities. Program director Rod Tankerson will host the first level of competition at the Banning Woman’s Club, 175 W. Hays St., in Banning. Entrance fees are waived. As founder of MVI Productions Inc., Tankerson said he is eager to provide opportunities for youth to share their musical talent. Due to restrictions during the pandemic, the competition.
BANNING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy