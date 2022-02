ATLANTA, GA- February 11, 2022- J.T. Williams, the developer of The Eagles Landing Community is serving as a Co-CEO of Georgia Mobility Company which is changing transportation as we know it. Macon, Georgia’s Mayor Lester Miller signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Georgia Mobility Company, of Atlanta, GA, an affiliate of JPODs of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to install the first Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) in the world to be placed in Macon-Bibb County. The first solar powered transportation network will be built at zero cost to the Macon-Bibb county and taxpayers.

MACON, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO