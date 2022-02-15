ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

We Finally Know When John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 3 Is Expected To Come Out, And I Wanna Scream

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last spring, we were finally graced with the sequel to John Krasinski’s horror hit A Quiet Place, and it proved that there’s a huge audience invested in this silent alien-invaded world. There’s since been talk of A Quiet Place III coming to fruition to complete the arc focused on the Abbott...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cinema Blend

Mark Wahlberg Wants The Six Billion Dollar Man To Be His Answer To Superhero Movies, So Where Is It?

Although there was a time when it was easy to keep track of which A-listers in Hollywood were lending their talents to superhero movies, nowadays it’s arguably easier to just go over the big-name actors who haven’t contributed to the genre yet. In Mark Wahlberg’s case, while he was part of Scoob!’s voice cast as Blue Falcon, he still hasn’t made his live-action superhero debut yet. That’s because he’s been wanting The Six Billion Dollar Man to fill that void, so where are we at with getting this movie?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Looks Like Doctor Strange 2 Is Bringing Another Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Into The Multiverse Of Madness

If you weren’t already hyped for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before yesterday, maybe the trailer that was released during the Super Bowl changed your mind. Among the goodies packed into this new batch of footage is the reveal of Patrick Stewart’s involvement, potentially as a Professor X variant. There’s even been speculation about if we’ll see a version of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise. Well, now it looks like another fan-favorite Marvel character might take part in the long-awaited sequel.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Mark Wahlberg Apologizes For Teasing The Uncharted Movie For A Decade, But He Had A Good Reason

For the better part of a decade, Mark Wahlberg believed he was going to be the star of an adaptation of the popular Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted. Wahlberg would have played treasure seeker Nathan Drake, and multiple names were bandied around to play his Sully (at one point, Robert De Niro was in the mix, probably when Joy and Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell was going to be in the director’s chair). Then Wahlberg left the project. But now he's back.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Fiona Shaw
CinemaBlend

Channing Tatum Talks Loving The ‘D’ And How He Felt After The Lost City Dropped It

A title like The Lost City of D feels like a perfect send up of romance/adventure novels, and a really funny name to boot. Yet, somewhere along the way, Paramount was convinced it had to drop the “D,” thus tweaking the title to the more conservative The Lost City. There’s bound to be some who have thoughts about this small, but still disappointing change, and star Channing Tatum is one of 'em.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

'90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda's Husband Danny Elfman Disappears, 68-Year-Old Trades In Clean-Cut Image For Shocking Body Tattoos

Bridget Fonda isn't the only one in her marriage that's made changes! The '90s sex icon's husband Danny Elfman is totally unrecognizable!. The 68-year-old composer — who was once as clean-cut as they come — has adopted the rockstar lifestyle for his final curtain call. Days after Fonda was spotted for the first time in 12 years, Elfman reemerged and his transformation will shock you.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#The Quiet Place#Paramount
HollywoodLife

Bridget Fonda’s Husband Danny Elfman: Everything To Know About Her Life Partner

Bridget Fonda has been married to her husband Danny Elfman since 2003. Find out more about their longstanding relationship here!. Bridget Fonda, 58, hasn’t appeared in movies or TV since 2002 (her last role was in the TV movie Snow Queen), she was a mainstay of 90s cinema after hitting mainstream success in the 90s by appearing in The Godfather Part III. Throughout the decade, Bridget starred in tons of movies that have become classics, like Quentin Tarantino‘s crime drama Jackie Brown. She also appeared in the comedy Singles in 1992 and the 1999 horror flick Lake Placid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe Had the ‘Worst Table Read’ Ever for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Ah, the heartbreak when two good-looking people don’t have chemistry! According to “My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan, the 1997 rom-com would have looked very different had Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe connected during the audition process. “I don’t know what went wrong,” Hogan said in an excerpt of Scott Meslow’s book “From Hollywood With Love,” as reported by Vulture. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced.” Hogan, who had been pushing for Crowe to play Roberts’ love interest, added that megastar Roberts had casting approval. “No one was getting in this movie if Julia didn’t approve,” Hogan said....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Marry Me’ Review: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Bring Charm to a Rom-Com That’s Mildly Preposterous and Knows It

The romantic comedy as we know it has been through four phases. It was born with “It Happened One Night” (1934), and the glory of the classic romantic-comedy period (Hepburn and Tracy and so on) was the ’30s and ’40s, though it extended into the ’50s with a movie like “Pillow Talk.” The form enjoyed a cultural resurgence starting in 1989 and ’90, with the release of “When Harry Met Sally” and “Pretty Woman.” You could call that the Age of Nora Ephron, since she kind of ruled over it; the fact that that era spawned the term “rom-com” says...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy Is Brad Pitt's Ex?

Despite a costly divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie remains one of the wealthiest actresses. As one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, not to mention the highest-paid, many wonder how wealthy Angelina Jolie is today. Though the Maleficent star’s divorce from Brad Pitt reportedly cost her a fortune, it can’t be denied she's still among the affluent in the business.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

“Rust” Never Sleeps: Alec Baldwin Making Another Low Budget B Movie in Small Town 3 Months After Halyna Hutchins Death

On the set of a low budget movie shot in a small town back on October 21st, the cinematographer was accidentally shot dead by the star. The movie was “Rust,” the star was Alec Baldwin, and the dead woman was Halyna Hutchins. Production was cancelled, Hutchins left a 9 year old son, and Baldwin ran around fighting with people in Vermont.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
64K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy