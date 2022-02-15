ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale man killed in two-vehicle crash

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 265 in Springdale on February 12.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, two other people were injured in a collision involving a GMC Yukon and a Chevrolet Silverado. The report states that the Yukon was traveling southbound in the inside lane of Highway 265/Old Missouri Rd., near the intersection with Commons Ave.

The Silverado was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane, causing a head-on collision which resulted in fatal injuries to Heriberto Nunez-Espinoa, 57, the driver of the Yukon.

A passenger in the Yukon sustained minor injuries in the crash, and the driver of the Silverado sustained severe injuries to both legs. The injured parties were taken to the emergency room at Northwest Medical Center.

Springdale Police officers responded to the scene. It is unknown at this time if any charges are pending.

