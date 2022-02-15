Patriots Boxing Club produces two more national champions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jimmy Goodman has done it again. The head coach at the Patriots’ Boxing Club in downtown Rockford has produced two more national champions.

Last week Jefferson High School freshman Gavin Bernal and Beloit Memorial sophomore Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez won Silver Gloves National Championships in Independence, Missouri on the outskirts of Kansas City.

Bernal dominated the 110 pound intermediate division. Arcos-Rodriguez won the 201 pound-plus junior division. It’s the third Silver Gloves National Championship for each boxer.

“I knew I had to get in there and throw punches,” said Bernal of his championship fight. “I felt pretty confident. I know my skills, I know my strengths, everything, and I know I can beat them.”

What makes Bernal such a good fighter?

“I’m willing to put in the work inside the rink and outside the rink.”

Arcos-Rodriguez says when he started boxing he never envisioned being a national champion.

“Honestly no I didn’t. I didn’t think I’d come this far, but I stuck with it and now I’m a three-time national champion.”

The Patriots’ Boxing Club has now had five different boxers win a total of nine Silver Gloves National Championships over the years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.