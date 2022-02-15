ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Patriots Boxing Club produces two more national champions

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMaKb_0eFWlbhg00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jimmy Goodman has done it again. The head coach at the Patriots’ Boxing Club in downtown Rockford has produced two more national champions.

Last week Jefferson High School freshman Gavin Bernal and Beloit Memorial sophomore Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez won Silver Gloves National Championships in Independence, Missouri on the outskirts of Kansas City.

Bernal dominated the 110 pound intermediate division. Arcos-Rodriguez won the 201 pound-plus junior division. It’s the third Silver Gloves National Championship for each boxer.

“I knew I had to get in there and throw punches,” said Bernal of his championship fight. “I felt pretty confident. I know my skills, I know my strengths, everything, and I know I can beat them.”

What makes Bernal such a good fighter?

“I’m willing to put in the work inside the rink and outside the rink.”

Arcos-Rodriguez says when he started boxing he never envisioned being a national champion.

“Honestly no I didn’t. I didn’t think I’d come this far, but I stuck with it and now I’m a three-time national champion.”

The Patriots’ Boxing Club has now had five different boxers win a total of nine Silver Gloves National Championships over the years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native VanVleet kicks off All-Star spotlight with 3Pt Contest

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet is kicking off his first career All-Star selection by competing in Saturday night’s Three-Point Contest. Eyewitness News Sports Director Scott Leber is in Cleveland with a preview. VanVleet offered some words for his fans back home rooting for him. “Absolutely. Just enjoy it man, enjoy it,” said […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
State
Missouri State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Overtime” February 19, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – David Greenberg brings you the weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area. Scott Leber joins from Cleveland, Ohio with extensive previews on the NBA All-Star festivities this weekend. This episode from Friday night, February 19 includes a throwback feature on Rockford Native and current NBA All-Star Fred VanVleet […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brooklyn Gray is Auburn’s Queen of the Castle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — What can Auburn senior Brooklyn Gray do on a basketball court? It might be a lot quicker to list the things she can’t do. There aren’t many things she can’t do. She’s one of the most versatile players in NIC-10 history. “You use the word position-less with her, because she can […]
AUBURN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#National Champions#Combat#Patriots Boxing Club#Wtvo Wqrf#Jefferson High School#Beloit Memorial#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hogs Hot in Milwaukee, Riding Season-Long Four-Game Win Streak

Milwaukee, WI- The Rockford IceHogs (21-16-3-1) went into Milwaukee and snapped the Admirals (24-20-2-2) four-game win streak with a 4-1 win, while continuing their own season-high four-game win streak Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Rockford saw contributions from all around starting with a short-handed goal by defenseman Isaak Phillips at 4:33 in the opening frame. […]
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39. BOYS REGULAR SEASON SCORESJefferson 37 Belvidere 48Boylan 55 Hononegah 54Harlem 41 East 48Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4th Moderna booster shot will be needed

(WTVO) — Moderna’s CEO said that people may need a fourth COVID-19 shot. The efficacy of boosters will decline, and the company believes that it will be needed by the fall for protection through the winter. U.S. health officials said that it is too early to tell if a fourth shot is needed. Moderna also […]
HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy