Virginia State

What is the least educated county in Virginia?

By STACKER
(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbbG0_0eFWl9Gh00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Surry County

– 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,287 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.2% ($41,557)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($37,865)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($45,025)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($47,500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF3De_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Shenandoah County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($29,869 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.9% ($32,235)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($32,444)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($44,455)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($60,485)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foJz1_0eFWl9Gh00
Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mecklenburg County

– 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($19,177 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,284)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($30,742)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($40,947)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($46,813)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uIbv_0eFWl9Gh00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pulaski County

– 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($22,067 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.2% ($29,642)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($38,480)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($44,713)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,192)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avvru_0eFWl9Gh00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Caroline County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($20,924 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($36,124)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($43,856)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($50,701)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($60,791)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1811Iw_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Petersburg city

– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($17,491 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.7% ($25,744)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($31,015)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($46,236)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($49,313)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lx7Ic_0eFWl9Gh00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Accomack County

– 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($21,504 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($26,030)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($35,225)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($41,215)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($53,591)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg8Vz_0eFWl9Gh00
Greenjettaguy82 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Westmoreland County

– 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($23,875 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($28,877)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($36,723)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($56,157)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($87,083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kclgT_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin city

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($22,643 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,260)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($34,434)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($39,808)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($45,659)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkEOk_0eFWl9Gh00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Amherst County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($24,511 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($27,271)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($40,440)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($46,673)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($51,646)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RFbF_0eFWl9Gh00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wythe County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($24,181 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.9% ($30,458)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($33,099)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($43,071)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($51,460)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRBQy_0eFWl9Gh00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dinwiddie County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($21,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($35,305)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($40,622)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,786)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($51,340)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyWj1_0eFWl9Gh00
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Southampton County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($17,473 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.8% ($25,867)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($40,594)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,413)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,688)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2jIJ_0eFWl9Gh00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Giles County

– 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($31,047 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,479)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($35,361)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($46,410)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teWR5_0eFWl9Gh00
David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Richmond County

– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($25,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($29,841)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($31,784)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($36,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($51,442)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QQdj_0eFWl9Gh00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Danville city

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($16,419 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.5% ($26,139)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($26,882)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($41,932)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,297)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpJWA_0eFWl9Gh00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Essex County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($31,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,311)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($33,906)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($41,548)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,570)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cwtc_0eFWl9Gh00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Amelia County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($31,426 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.8% ($37,346)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($45,712)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($49,778)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($74,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiTT8_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bath County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($30,750 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.9% ($31,458)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($44,773)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($59,038)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ku7GP_0eFWl9Gh00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Buena Vista city

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($22,933 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($19,043)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($30,084)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($25,798)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($62,028)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uT06m_0eFWl9Gh00
Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Covington city

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($41,417 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.4% ($23,125)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,141)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($38,068)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($48,594)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stj6t_0eFWl9Gh00
vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Halifax County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($16,786 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($31,392)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,312)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($46,900)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($51,825)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3AhW_0eFWl9Gh00
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Patrick County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($26,782 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($26,584)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($31,013)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($43,245)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($52,202)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XR3Ze_0eFWl9Gh00
Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Alleghany County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($18,634 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($31,210)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($39,568)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($44,700)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($56,719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3Xzd_0eFWl9Gh00
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carroll County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($22,734 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($29,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($33,322)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($33,456)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($43,981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwy0h_0eFWl9Gh00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wise County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.1% ($19,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.7% ($26,936)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($31,088)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,565)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($59,313)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMcaA_0eFWl9Gh00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cumberland County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($26,161 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,893)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($33,586)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($43,320)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($41,500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J96kV_0eFWl9Gh00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tazewell County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($19,472 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.5% ($28,319)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($31,492)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($40,618)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($54,337)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdOm5_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hopewell city

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,943 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,223)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($35,568)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($41,079)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($48,359)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZSsC_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nottoway County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($17,816 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,785)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($31,927)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($42,198)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($67,232)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQqXB_0eFWl9Gh00
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Galax city

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.4% ($19,267 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.4% ($17,745)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($30,741)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($51,932)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($52,841)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aC8t_0eFWl9Gh00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Charles City County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($31,146 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.3% ($38,636)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.7% ($40,913)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($45,769)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($75,114)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvbc0_0eFWl9Gh00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Smyth County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($18,147 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($25,878)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($30,323)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,927)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQzeB_0eFWl9Gh00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pittsylvania County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($22,953 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35% ($30,246)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($31,051)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($43,151)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($49,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0edS_0eFWl9Gh00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bland County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($35,298 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($30,215)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($27,444)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($58,361)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($54,423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xzoza_0eFWl9Gh00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Henry County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($21,847 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.2% ($23,767)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($32,150)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($41,389)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($56,750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Be3cZ_0eFWl9Gh00
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Emporia city

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($21,786 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($26,213)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($24,147)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($36,098)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($63,750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uf1P_0eFWl9Gh00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Page County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($22,264 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.5% ($30,453)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($32,486)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($48,385)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqPdO_0eFWl9Gh00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grayson County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($18,972 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.2% ($26,979)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($28,295)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($30,764)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($39,375)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8S2F_0eFWl9Gh00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Brunswick County

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($17,200 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.4% ($30,798)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($30,612)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($32,325)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,708)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdXFw_0eFWl9Gh00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Scott County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($25,234 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($25,351)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($33,138)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($46,926)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDcAg_0eFWl9Gh00
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sussex County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($13,622 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.5% ($26,814)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($32,891)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($37,619)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($53,542)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bl7N4_0eFWl9Gh00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Buckingham County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($25,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.8% ($26,986)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($34,934)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($47,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($45,870)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMRKp_0eFWl9Gh00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Russell County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($26,759 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($25,510)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($35,924)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($49,593)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($50,000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEiO5_0eFWl9Gh00
Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buchanan County

– 11.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 30% ($21,310 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.1% ($30,127)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($32,939)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($46,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($52,813)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPepe_0eFWl9Gh00
Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lunenburg County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($35,635 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.4% ($29,346)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($31,474)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($36,136)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($54,625)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30on62_0eFWl9Gh00
pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lee County

– 11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($18,644 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.5% ($22,567)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($29,408)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,331)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($45,625)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Si7Ko_0eFWl9Gh00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlotte County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($20,559 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.4% ($22,190)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($31,298)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($40,861)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($51,307)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5Uv5_0eFWl9Gh00
Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dickenson County

– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($21,735 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.5% ($28,051)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($32,839)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($46,146)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,181)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaybO_0eFWl9Gh00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Greensville County

– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($19,453 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($26,376)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($30,354)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.1% ($39,457)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($59,185)

Comments / 14

flashgordon n co
4d ago

there's Book smart then there's life smart which includes common sense, being able to adapt, seen folks with master degree get lost when things don't go by the book

Reply(1)
8
Travis Adams
4d ago

College is not a valid factor for determining education. A lot of the skilled trades pay more than several jobs that require a bachelor's degree or higher.

Reply
2
Danny Fisher
4d ago

I hate an objective study such as this one. It assumes somebody without a degree can't and doesn't educate themselves. Just because someone had a degree doesn't make them smarter or more qualified!

Reply
2
