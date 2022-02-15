What is the least educated county in Virginia?

(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Surry County

– 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,287 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($41,557)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($37,865)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($45,025)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($47,500)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Shenandoah County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($29,869 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.9% ($32,235)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($32,444)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($44,455)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($60,485)

Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mecklenburg County

– 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($19,177 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,284)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($30,742)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($40,947)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($46,813)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pulaski County

– 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($22,067 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.2% ($29,642)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($38,480)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($44,713)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,192)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Caroline County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($20,924 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($36,124)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($43,856)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($50,701)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($60,791)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Petersburg city

– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($17,491 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.7% ($25,744)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($31,015)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($46,236)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($49,313)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Accomack County

– 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($21,504 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($26,030)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($35,225)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($41,215)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($53,591)

Greenjettaguy82 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Westmoreland County

– 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($23,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($28,877)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($36,723)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($56,157)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($87,083)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin city

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($22,643 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,260)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($34,434)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($39,808)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($45,659)

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Amherst County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($24,511 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($27,271)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($40,440)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($46,673)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($51,646)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wythe County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($24,181 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.9% ($30,458)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($33,099)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($43,071)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($51,460)

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dinwiddie County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($21,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($35,305)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($40,622)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,786)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($51,340)

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Southampton County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($17,473 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.8% ($25,867)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($40,594)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,413)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,688)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Giles County

– 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($31,047 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,479)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($35,361)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($46,410)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,000)

David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Richmond County

– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($25,938 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($29,841)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($31,784)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($36,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($51,442)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Danville city

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($16,419 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.5% ($26,139)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($26,882)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($41,932)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,297)

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Essex County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($31,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,311)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($33,906)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($41,548)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,570)

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Amelia County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($31,426 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.8% ($37,346)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($45,712)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($49,778)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($74,167)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bath County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($30,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.9% ($31,458)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($44,773)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($59,038)

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Buena Vista city

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($22,933 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($19,043)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($30,084)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($25,798)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($62,028)

Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Covington city

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($41,417 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.4% ($23,125)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,141)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($38,068)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($48,594)

vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Halifax County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($16,786 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($31,392)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,312)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($46,900)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($51,825)

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Patrick County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($26,782 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.8% ($26,584)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($31,013)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($43,245)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($52,202)

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Alleghany County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($18,634 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($31,210)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($39,568)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($44,700)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($56,719)

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carroll County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($22,734 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($29,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($33,322)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($33,456)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($43,981)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wise County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 24.1% ($19,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.7% ($26,936)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($31,088)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,565)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($59,313)

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cumberland County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($26,161 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,893)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($33,586)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($43,320)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($41,500)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tazewell County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($19,472 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($28,319)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($31,492)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($40,618)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($54,337)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hopewell city

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,943 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,223)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($35,568)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($41,079)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($48,359)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nottoway County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($17,816 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,785)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($31,927)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($42,198)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($67,232)

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Galax city

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 24.4% ($19,267 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.4% ($17,745)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($30,741)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($51,932)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($52,841)

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Charles City County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($31,146 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.3% ($38,636)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.7% ($40,913)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($45,769)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($75,114)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Smyth County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($18,147 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($25,878)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($30,323)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,927)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,250)

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pittsylvania County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($22,953 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35% ($30,246)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($31,051)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($43,151)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($49,306)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bland County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($35,298 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.4% ($30,215)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($27,444)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($58,361)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($54,423)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Henry County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($21,847 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.2% ($23,767)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($32,150)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($41,389)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($56,750)

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Emporia city

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($21,786 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($26,213)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($24,147)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($36,098)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($63,750)

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Page County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($22,264 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.5% ($30,453)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($32,486)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($48,385)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,936)

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Grayson County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($18,972 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.2% ($26,979)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($28,295)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($30,764)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($39,375)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Brunswick County

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($17,200 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.4% ($30,798)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($30,612)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($32,325)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,708)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Scott County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($25,234 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($25,351)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($33,138)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($46,926)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,083)

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sussex County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($13,622 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($26,814)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($32,891)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($37,619)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($53,542)

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Buckingham County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($25,938 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($26,986)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($34,934)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($47,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($45,870)

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Russell County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($26,759 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($25,510)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($35,924)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($49,593)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($50,000)

Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buchanan County

– 11.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 30% ($21,310 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.1% ($30,127)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($32,939)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($46,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($52,813)

Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lunenburg County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($35,635 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($29,346)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($31,474)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($36,136)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($54,625)

pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lee County

– 11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($18,644 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($22,567)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($29,408)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,331)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($45,625)

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlotte County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($20,559 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($22,190)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($31,298)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($40,861)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($51,307)https://8db2368f25e11057d81464219344e7ce.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dickenson County

– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($21,735 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.5% ($28,051)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($32,839)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($46,146)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,181)

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Greensville County

– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($19,453 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($26,376)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($30,354)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.1% ($39,457)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($59,185)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.